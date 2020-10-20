1 MRO to FKP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Falkland Island Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0019813022 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 504.719 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:55 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Falkland Island Pound

mro
MRO
fkp
FKP
1 MRO0.0019813 FKP
5 MRO0.00990651 FKP
10 MRO0.019813 FKP
25 MRO0.0495326 FKP
50 MRO0.0990651 FKP
100 MRO0.19813 FKP
500 MRO0.990651 FKP
1,000 MRO1.9813 FKP
5,000 MRO9.90651 FKP
10,000 MRO19.813 FKP

MRO to FKP Chart

1 MRO = 0 FKP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0201340.020456
Low
0.0197660.019754
Average
0.0199760.020013
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

