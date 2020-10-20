1 MRO to FJD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Fijian Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0056376801 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 177.378 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Fijian Dollar

mro
MRO
fjd
FJD
1 MRO0.00563768 FJD
5 MRO0.0281884 FJD
10 MRO0.0563768 FJD
25 MRO0.140942 FJD
50 MRO0.281884 FJD
100 MRO0.563768 FJD
500 MRO2.81884 FJD
1,000 MRO5.63768 FJD
5,000 MRO28.1884 FJD
10,000 MRO56.3768 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

fjd
FJD
mro
MRO
1 FJD177.378 MRO
5 FJD886.89 MRO
10 FJD1,773.78 MRO
25 FJD4,434.45 MRO
50 FJD8,868.9 MRO
100 FJD17,737.8 MRO
500 FJD88,689 MRO
1,000 FJD177,378 MRO
5,000 FJD886,890 MRO
10,000 FJD1,773,780 MRO

MRO to FJD Chart

1 MRO = 0 FJD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0576930.058205
Low
0.0562340.055917
Average
0.0571890.057085
Volatility
0.70%0.71%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

More Fijian Dollar info

