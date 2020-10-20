1 MRO to EGP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.12134898 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 8.24070 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Egyptian Pound

mro
MRO
egp
EGP
1 MRO0.121349 EGP
5 MRO0.606745 EGP
10 MRO1.21349 EGP
25 MRO3.03372 EGP
50 MRO6.06745 EGP
100 MRO12.1349 EGP
500 MRO60.6745 EGP
1,000 MRO121.349 EGP
5,000 MRO606.745 EGP
10,000 MRO1,213.49 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

egp
EGP
mro
MRO
1 EGP8.2407 MRO
5 EGP41.2035 MRO
10 EGP82.407 MRO
25 EGP206.017 MRO
50 EGP412.035 MRO
100 EGP824.07 MRO
500 EGP4,120.35 MRO
1,000 EGP8,240.7 MRO
5,000 EGP41,203.5 MRO
10,000 EGP82,407 MRO

MRO to EGP Chart

1 MRO = 0 EGP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.23001.2300
Low
1.19251.1771
Average
1.21261.2028
Volatility
0.60%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings