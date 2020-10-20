1 MRO to EEK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Estonian Krooni

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.036592767 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 27.3278 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

EEK replaced by EUR

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Estonian Kroon

mro
MRO
eek
EEK
1 MRO0.0365928 EEK
5 MRO0.182964 EEK
10 MRO0.365928 EEK
25 MRO0.914819 EEK
50 MRO1.82964 EEK
100 MRO3.65928 EEK
500 MRO18.2964 EEK
1,000 MRO36.5928 EEK
5,000 MRO182.964 EEK
10,000 MRO365.928 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to Mauritanian Ouguiya

eek
EEK
mro
MRO
1 EEK27.3278 MRO
5 EEK136.639 MRO
10 EEK273.278 MRO
25 EEK683.195 MRO
50 EEK1,366.39 MRO
100 EEK2,732.78 MRO
500 EEK13,663.9 MRO
1,000 EEK27,327.8 MRO
5,000 EEK136,639 MRO
10,000 EEK273,278 MRO

MRO to EEK Chart

1 MRO = 0 EEK

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

