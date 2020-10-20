1 MRO to DJF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Djiboutian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.44988933 Djiboutian Francs

1 DJF = 2.22277 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Djiboutian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:54 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Djiboutian Franc

mro
MRO
djf
DJF
1 MRO0.449889 DJF
5 MRO2.24945 DJF
10 MRO4.49889 DJF
25 MRO11.2472 DJF
50 MRO22.4945 DJF
100 MRO44.9889 DJF
500 MRO224.945 DJF
1,000 MRO449.889 DJF
5,000 MRO2,249.45 DJF
10,000 MRO4,498.89 DJF

Convert Djiboutian Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

djf
DJF
mro
MRO
1 DJF2.22277 MRO
5 DJF11.1138 MRO
10 DJF22.2277 MRO
25 DJF55.5692 MRO
50 DJF111.138 MRO
100 DJF222.277 MRO
500 DJF1,111.38 MRO
1,000 DJF2,222.77 MRO
5,000 DJF11,113.8 MRO
10,000 DJF22,227.7 MRO

MRO to DJF Chart

1 MRO = 0 DJF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Djiboutian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.56324.5632
Low
4.48314.4248
Average
4.51764.4963
Volatility
0.50%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
djf

DJF - Djiboutian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.

More Djiboutian Franc info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings