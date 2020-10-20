1 MRO to BZD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Belizean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0051120286 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 195.617 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belizean Dollar

mro
MRO
bzd
BZD
1 MRO0.00511203 BZD
5 MRO0.0255601 BZD
10 MRO0.0511203 BZD
25 MRO0.127801 BZD
50 MRO0.255601 BZD
100 MRO0.511203 BZD
500 MRO2.55601 BZD
1,000 MRO5.11203 BZD
5,000 MRO25.5601 BZD
10,000 MRO51.1203 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bzd
BZD
mro
MRO
1 BZD195.617 MRO
5 BZD978.085 MRO
10 BZD1,956.17 MRO
25 BZD4,890.43 MRO
50 BZD9,780.85 MRO
100 BZD19,561.7 MRO
500 BZD97,808.5 MRO
1,000 BZD195,617 MRO
5,000 BZD978,085 MRO
10,000 BZD1,956,170 MRO

MRO to BZD Chart

1 MRO = 0 BZD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0517780.051778
Low
0.0506490.050159
Average
0.0513100.051046
Volatility
0.66%0.62%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

