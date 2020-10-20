1 MRO to BYR - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Belarusian Rubles

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

82.64129 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.0121005 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

BYR replaced by BYN

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble

mro
MRO
byr
BYR
1 MRO82.6413 BYR
5 MRO413.206 BYR
10 MRO826.413 BYR
25 MRO2,066.03 BYR
50 MRO4,132.06 BYR
100 MRO8,264.13 BYR
500 MRO41,320.6 BYR
1,000 MRO82,641.3 BYR
5,000 MRO413,206 BYR
10,000 MRO826,413 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Mauritanian Ouguiya

byr
BYR
mro
MRO
1 BYR0.0121005 MRO
5 BYR0.0605024 MRO
10 BYR0.121005 MRO
25 BYR0.302512 MRO
50 BYR0.605024 MRO
100 BYR1.21005 MRO
500 BYR6.05024 MRO
1,000 BYR12.1005 MRO
5,000 BYR60.5024 MRO
10,000 BYR121.005 MRO

MRO to BYR Chart

1 MRO = 0 BYR

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0837650.083765
Low
0.0823070.081433
Average
0.0830070.082612
Volatility
0.46%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

