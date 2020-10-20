1 MRO to BYN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Belarusian Rubles

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.008264129 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 121.005 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble

mro
MRO
byn
BYN
1 MRO0.00826413 BYN
5 MRO0.0413206 BYN
10 MRO0.0826413 BYN
25 MRO0.206603 BYN
50 MRO0.413206 BYN
100 MRO0.826413 BYN
500 MRO4.13206 BYN
1,000 MRO8.26413 BYN
5,000 MRO41.3206 BYN
10,000 MRO82.6413 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Mauritanian Ouguiya

byn
BYN
mro
MRO
1 BYN121.005 MRO
5 BYN605.024 MRO
10 BYN1,210.05 MRO
25 BYN3,025.12 MRO
50 BYN6,050.24 MRO
100 BYN12,100.5 MRO
500 BYN60,502.4 MRO
1,000 BYN121,005 MRO
5,000 BYN605,024 MRO
10,000 BYN1,210,050 MRO

MRO to BYN Chart

1 MRO = 0 BYN

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0837650.083765
Low
0.0823070.081433
Average
0.0830070.082612
Volatility
0.46%0.49%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

