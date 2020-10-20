1 MRO to BWP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Botswana Pule

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.034457197 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 29.0215 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:01 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Botswana Pula

mro
MRO
bwp
BWP
1 MRO0.0344572 BWP
5 MRO0.172286 BWP
10 MRO0.344572 BWP
25 MRO0.86143 BWP
50 MRO1.72286 BWP
100 MRO3.44572 BWP
500 MRO17.2286 BWP
1,000 MRO34.4572 BWP
5,000 MRO172.286 BWP
10,000 MRO344.572 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bwp
BWP
mro
MRO
1 BWP29.0215 MRO
5 BWP145.108 MRO
10 BWP290.215 MRO
25 BWP725.538 MRO
50 BWP1,451.08 MRO
100 BWP2,902.15 MRO
500 BWP14,510.8 MRO
1,000 BWP29,021.5 MRO
5,000 BWP145,108 MRO
10,000 BWP290,215 MRO

MRO to BWP Chart

1 MRO = 0 BWP

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.350870.35246
Low
0.340540.33873
Average
0.345360.34474
Volatility
0.60%0.63%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

bwp

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

