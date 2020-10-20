1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.017442866 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 57.3300 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BOB
|1 MRO
|0.0174429 BOB
|5 MRO
|0.0872143 BOB
|10 MRO
|0.174429 BOB
|25 MRO
|0.436072 BOB
|50 MRO
|0.872143 BOB
|100 MRO
|1.74429 BOB
|500 MRO
|8.72143 BOB
|1,000 MRO
|17.4429 BOB
|5,000 MRO
|87.2143 BOB
|10,000 MRO
|174.429 BOB
1 MRO = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17680
|0.17680
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.17429
|0.17199
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.17530
|0.17457
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.
