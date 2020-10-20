1 MRO to BND - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Bruneian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0034161562 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 292.727 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bruneian Dollar

mro
MRO
bnd
BND
1 MRO0.00341616 BND
5 MRO0.0170808 BND
10 MRO0.0341616 BND
25 MRO0.0854039 BND
50 MRO0.170808 BND
100 MRO0.341616 BND
500 MRO1.70808 BND
1,000 MRO3.41616 BND
5,000 MRO17.0808 BND
10,000 MRO34.1616 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

bnd
BND
mro
MRO
1 BND292.727 MRO
5 BND1,463.63 MRO
10 BND2,927.27 MRO
25 BND7,318.17 MRO
50 BND14,636.3 MRO
100 BND29,272.7 MRO
500 BND146,363 MRO
1,000 BND292,727 MRO
5,000 BND1,463,630 MRO
10,000 BND2,927,270 MRO

MRO to BND Chart

1 MRO = 0 BND

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0345880.034588
Low
0.0340670.033687
Average
0.0343320.034191
Volatility
0.49%0.54%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

More Bruneian Dollar info

