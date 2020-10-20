1 MRO to AZN - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Azerbaijan Manats

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0042909384 Azerbaijan Manats

1 AZN = 233.049 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijan Manat

mro
MRO
azn
AZN
1 MRO0.00429094 AZN
5 MRO0.0214547 AZN
10 MRO0.0429094 AZN
25 MRO0.107273 AZN
50 MRO0.214547 AZN
100 MRO0.429094 AZN
500 MRO2.14547 AZN
1,000 MRO4.29094 AZN
5,000 MRO21.4547 AZN
10,000 MRO42.9094 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

azn
AZN
mro
MRO
1 AZN233.049 MRO
5 AZN1,165.25 MRO
10 AZN2,330.49 MRO
25 AZN5,826.23 MRO
50 AZN11,652.5 MRO
100 AZN23,304.9 MRO
500 AZN116,525 MRO
1,000 AZN233,049 MRO
5,000 AZN1,165,250 MRO
10,000 AZN2,330,490 MRO

MRO to AZN Chart

1 MRO = 0 AZN

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0435260.043526
Low
0.0427240.042314
Average
0.0431470.042951
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

More Azerbaijan Manat info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings