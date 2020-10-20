1 MRO to AOA - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Angolan Kwanzas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

2.1991957 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 0.454712 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Angolan Kwanza

mro
MRO
aoa
AOA
1 MRO2.1992 AOA
5 MRO10.996 AOA
10 MRO21.992 AOA
25 MRO54.9799 AOA
50 MRO109.96 AOA
100 MRO219.92 AOA
500 MRO1,099.6 AOA
1,000 MRO2,199.2 AOA
5,000 MRO10,996 AOA
10,000 MRO21,992 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Mauritanian Ouguiya

aoa
AOA
mro
MRO
1 AOA0.454712 MRO
5 AOA2.27356 MRO
10 AOA4.54712 MRO
25 AOA11.3678 MRO
50 AOA22.7356 MRO
100 AOA45.4712 MRO
500 AOA227.356 MRO
1,000 AOA454.712 MRO
5,000 AOA2,273.56 MRO
10,000 AOA4,547.12 MRO

MRO to AOA Chart

1 MRO = 0 AOA

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
22.08122.081
Low
21.45520.760
Average
21.86021.485
Volatility
0.91%0.89%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

More Angolan Kwanza info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings