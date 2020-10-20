1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0045183835 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 221.318 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0045183835 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 221.318 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ANG
|1 MRO
|0.00451838 ANG
|5 MRO
|0.0225919 ANG
|10 MRO
|0.0451838 ANG
|25 MRO
|0.11296 ANG
|50 MRO
|0.225919 ANG
|100 MRO
|0.451838 ANG
|500 MRO
|2.25919 ANG
|1,000 MRO
|4.51838 ANG
|5,000 MRO
|22.5919 ANG
|10,000 MRO
|45.1838 ANG
1 MRO = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.045837
|0.045837
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.044918
|0.044491
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.045443
|0.045223
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Dutch Guilder info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings