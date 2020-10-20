1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.006670975866809 Cardano
1 ADA = 149.903 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
ADA
|1 MRO
|0.00667098 ADA
|5 MRO
|0.0333549 ADA
|10 MRO
|0.0667098 ADA
|25 MRO
|0.166774 ADA
|50 MRO
|0.333549 ADA
|100 MRO
|0.667098 ADA
|500 MRO
|3.33549 ADA
|1,000 MRO
|6.67098 ADA
|5,000 MRO
|33.3549 ADA
|10,000 MRO
|66.7098 ADA
1 MRO = 0 ADA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.068667
|0.068667
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053537
|0.041188
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.061180
|0.055496
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.70%
|3.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.More Cardano info
