1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00061750074 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 1,619.43 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ZWL
|1 MGF
|0.000617501 ZWL
|5 MGF
|0.0030875 ZWL
|10 MGF
|0.00617501 ZWL
|25 MGF
|0.0154375 ZWL
|50 MGF
|0.030875 ZWL
|100 MGF
|0.0617501 ZWL
|500 MGF
|0.30875 ZWL
|1,000 MGF
|0.617501 ZWL
|5,000 MGF
|3.0875 ZWL
|10,000 MGF
|6.17501 ZWL
1 MGF = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031000
|7.0851
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029148
|0.0029148
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0030327
|1.9886
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.24%
|81.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
