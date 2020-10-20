1 MGF to XRP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ripple

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00010009397 Ripple

1 XRP = 9,990.61 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:50 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ripple

mgf
MGF
xrp
XRP
1 MGF0.000100094 XRP
5 MGF0.00050047 XRP
10 MGF0.00100094 XRP
25 MGF0.00250235 XRP
50 MGF0.0050047 XRP
100 MGF0.0100094 XRP
500 MGF0.050047 XRP
1,000 MGF0.100094 XRP
5,000 MGF0.50047 XRP
10,000 MGF1.00094 XRP

Convert Ripple to Malagasy Franc

xrp
XRP
mgf
MGF
1 XRP9,990.61 MGF
5 XRP49,953.1 MGF
10 XRP99,906.1 MGF
25 XRP249,765 MGF
50 XRP499,531 MGF
100 XRP999,061 MGF
500 XRP4,995,310 MGF
1,000 XRP9,990,610 MGF
5,000 XRP49,953,100 MGF
10,000 XRP99,906,100 MGF

MGF to XRP Chart

1 MGF = 0 XRP

1 Malagasy Franc to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000474780.00047478
Low
0.000425280.00037132
Average
0.000456960.00043749
Volatility
1.82%2.70%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

