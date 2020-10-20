1 MGF to XDR - Convert Malagasy Francs to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000033931825 IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 XDR = 29,470.9 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:50 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights

1 MGF0.0000339318 XDR
5 MGF0.000169659 XDR
10 MGF0.000339318 XDR
25 MGF0.000848296 XDR
50 MGF0.00169659 XDR
100 MGF0.00339318 XDR
500 MGF0.0169659 XDR
1,000 MGF0.0339318 XDR
5,000 MGF0.169659 XDR
10,000 MGF0.339318 XDR

Convert IMF Special Drawing Rights to Malagasy Franc

1 XDR29,470.9 MGF
5 XDR147,354 MGF
10 XDR294,709 MGF
25 XDR736,771 MGF
50 XDR1,473,540 MGF
100 XDR2,947,090 MGF
500 XDR14,735,400 MGF
1,000 XDR29,470,900 MGF
5,000 XDR147,354,000 MGF
10,000 XDR294,709,000 MGF

MGF to XDR Chart

1 MGF = 0 XDR

1 Malagasy Franc to IMF Special Drawing Rights stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000170950.00017418
Low
0.000164430.00016443
Average
0.000169320.00017069
Volatility
0.61%0.50%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for IMF Special Drawing Rights is XDR.

