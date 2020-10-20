1 MGF to XAF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Central African Francs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.025857827 Central African Francs

1 XAF = 38.6730 MGF

Malagasy Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:30 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

1 MGF0.0258578 XAF
5 MGF0.129289 XAF
10 MGF0.258578 XAF
25 MGF0.646446 XAF
50 MGF1.29289 XAF
100 MGF2.58578 XAF
500 MGF12.9289 XAF
1,000 MGF25.8578 XAF
5,000 MGF129.289 XAF
10,000 MGF258.578 XAF

Convert Central African CFA Franc BEAC to Malagasy Franc

1 XAF38.673 MGF
5 XAF193.365 MGF
10 XAF386.73 MGF
25 XAF966.825 MGF
50 XAF1,933.65 MGF
100 XAF3,867.3 MGF
500 XAF19,336.5 MGF
1,000 XAF38,673 MGF
5,000 XAF193,365 MGF
10,000 XAF386,730 MGF

1 Malagasy Franc to Central African CFA Franc BEAC stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.133150.13792
Low
0.127830.12783
Average
0.130410.13359
Volatility
0.52%0.65%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info

