1 Malagasy Franc =
0.025857827 Central African Francs
1 XAF = 38.6730 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
XAF
|1 MGF
|0.0258578 XAF
|5 MGF
|0.129289 XAF
|10 MGF
|0.258578 XAF
|25 MGF
|0.646446 XAF
|50 MGF
|1.29289 XAF
|100 MGF
|2.58578 XAF
|500 MGF
|12.9289 XAF
|1,000 MGF
|25.8578 XAF
|5,000 MGF
|129.289 XAF
|10,000 MGF
|258.578 XAF
1 MGF = 0 XAF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13315
|0.13792
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12783
|0.12783
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.13041
|0.13359
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.65%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info
