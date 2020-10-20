1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0053372879 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 187.361 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
VUV
|1 MGF
|0.00533729 VUV
|5 MGF
|0.0266864 VUV
|10 MGF
|0.0533729 VUV
|25 MGF
|0.133432 VUV
|50 MGF
|0.266864 VUV
|100 MGF
|0.533729 VUV
|500 MGF
|2.66864 VUV
|1,000 MGF
|5.33729 VUV
|5,000 MGF
|26.6864 VUV
|10,000 MGF
|53.3729 VUV
1 MGF = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.026903
|0.028100
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.025838
|0.025838
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.026661
|0.027023
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.88%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
