1 MGF to VUV - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0053372879 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

1 VUV = 187.361 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:50 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

mgf
MGF
vuv
VUV
1 MGF0.00533729 VUV
5 MGF0.0266864 VUV
10 MGF0.0533729 VUV
25 MGF0.133432 VUV
50 MGF0.266864 VUV
100 MGF0.533729 VUV
500 MGF2.66864 VUV
1,000 MGF5.33729 VUV
5,000 MGF26.6864 VUV
10,000 MGF53.3729 VUV

Convert Ni-Vanuatu Vatu to Malagasy Franc

vuv
VUV
mgf
MGF
1 VUV187.361 MGF
5 VUV936.805 MGF
10 VUV1,873.61 MGF
25 VUV4,684.03 MGF
50 VUV9,368.05 MGF
100 VUV18,736.1 MGF
500 VUV93,680.5 MGF
1,000 VUV187,361 MGF
5,000 VUV936,805 MGF
10,000 VUV1,873,610 MGF

MGF to VUV Chart

1 MGF = 0 VUV

1 Malagasy Franc to Ni-Vanuatu Vatu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0269030.028100
Low
0.0258380.025838
Average
0.0266610.027023
Volatility
0.88%0.77%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

vuv

VUV - Ni-Vanuatu Vatu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.

