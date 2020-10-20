1 MGF to UYU - Convert Malagasy Francs to Uruguayan Pesos

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0017679577 Uruguayan Pesos

1 UYU = 565.624 MGF

Malagasy Franc to Uruguayan Peso conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:48 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Uruguayan Peso

1 MGF0.00176796 UYU
5 MGF0.00883979 UYU
10 MGF0.0176796 UYU
25 MGF0.0441989 UYU
50 MGF0.0883979 UYU
100 MGF0.176796 UYU
500 MGF0.883979 UYU
1,000 MGF1.76796 UYU
5,000 MGF8.83979 UYU
10,000 MGF17.6796 UYU

Convert Uruguayan Peso to Malagasy Franc

1 UYU565.624 MGF
5 UYU2,828.12 MGF
10 UYU5,656.24 MGF
25 UYU14,140.6 MGF
50 UYU28,281.2 MGF
100 UYU56,562.4 MGF
500 UYU282,812 MGF
1,000 UYU565,624 MGF
5,000 UYU2,828,120 MGF
10,000 UYU5,656,240 MGF

MGF to UYU Chart

1 MGF = 0 UYU

1 Malagasy Franc to Uruguayan Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00905310.0090531
Low
0.00873570.0085716
Average
0.00889160.0087674
Volatility
0.95%0.67%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

uyu

UYU - Uruguayan Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uruguayan Peso exchange rate is the UYU to USD rate. The currency code for Uruguayan Pesos is UYU. The currency symbol is $U.

