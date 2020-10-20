1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0018142562 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 551.190 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
UAH
|1 MGF
|0.00181426 UAH
|5 MGF
|0.00907128 UAH
|10 MGF
|0.0181426 UAH
|25 MGF
|0.0453564 UAH
|50 MGF
|0.0907128 UAH
|100 MGF
|0.181426 UAH
|500 MGF
|0.907128 UAH
|1,000 MGF
|1.81426 UAH
|5,000 MGF
|9.07128 UAH
|10,000 MGF
|18.1426 UAH
1 MGF = 0 UAH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0091666
|0.0091666
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0088080
|0.0088080
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0090478
|0.0089968
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.More Ukrainian Hryvnia info
