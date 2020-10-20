1 Malagasy Franc =
1,463.0188 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.000683518 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
1,463.0188 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.000683518 MGF
MGF
TRL
|1 MGF
|1,463.02 TRL
|5 MGF
|7,315.09 TRL
|10 MGF
|14,630.2 TRL
|25 MGF
|36,575.5 TRL
|50 MGF
|73,150.9 TRL
|100 MGF
|146,302 TRL
|500 MGF
|731,509 TRL
|1,000 MGF
|1,463,020 TRL
|5,000 MGF
|7,315,090 TRL
|10,000 MGF
|14,630,200 TRL
1 MGF = 0 TRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0073782
|0.0074585
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0070594
|0.0070594
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0072876
|0.0073067
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.75%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings