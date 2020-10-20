1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00015622406 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMT = 6,401.06 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
TMT
|1 MGF
|0.000156224 TMT
|5 MGF
|0.00078112 TMT
|10 MGF
|0.00156224 TMT
|25 MGF
|0.0039056 TMT
|50 MGF
|0.0078112 TMT
|100 MGF
|0.0156224 TMT
|500 MGF
|0.078112 TMT
|1,000 MGF
|0.156224 TMT
|5,000 MGF
|0.78112 TMT
|10,000 MGF
|1.56224 TMT
1 MGF = 0 TMT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00078834
|0.00080655
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00075727
|0.00075727
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00078222
|0.00078869
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.More Turkmenistani Manat info
