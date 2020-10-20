1 Malagasy Franc =
0.78475598 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMM = 1.27428 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
TMM
|1 MGF
|0.784756 TMM
|5 MGF
|3.92378 TMM
|10 MGF
|7.84756 TMM
|25 MGF
|19.6189 TMM
|50 MGF
|39.2378 TMM
|100 MGF
|78.4756 TMM
|500 MGF
|392.378 TMM
|1,000 MGF
|784.756 TMM
|5,000 MGF
|3,923.78 TMM
|10,000 MGF
|7,847.56 TMM
1 MGF = 0 TMM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00078834
|0.00080655
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00075727
|0.00075727
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00078222
|0.00078869
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.
