1 MGF to TMM - Convert Malagasy Francs to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.78475598 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMM = 1.27428 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

TMM replaced by TMT

Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 18:59 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat

mgf
MGF
tmm
TMM
1 MGF0.784756 TMM
5 MGF3.92378 TMM
10 MGF7.84756 TMM
25 MGF19.6189 TMM
50 MGF39.2378 TMM
100 MGF78.4756 TMM
500 MGF392.378 TMM
1,000 MGF784.756 TMM
5,000 MGF3,923.78 TMM
10,000 MGF7,847.56 TMM

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to Malagasy Franc

tmm
TMM
mgf
MGF
1 TMM1.27428 MGF
5 TMM6.37141 MGF
10 TMM12.7428 MGF
25 TMM31.857 MGF
50 TMM63.7141 MGF
100 TMM127.428 MGF
500 TMM637.141 MGF
1,000 TMM1,274.28 MGF
5,000 TMM6,371.41 MGF
10,000 TMM12,742.8 MGF

MGF to TMM Chart

1 MGF = 0 TMM

1 Malagasy Franc to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000788340.00080655
Low
0.000757270.00075727
Average
0.000782220.00078869
Volatility
0.62%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tmm

TMM - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

