1 MGF to SYP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Syrian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.581394 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 1.72000 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:48 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Syrian Pound

mgf
MGF
syp
SYP
1 MGF0.581394 SYP
5 MGF2.90697 SYP
10 MGF5.81394 SYP
25 MGF14.5349 SYP
50 MGF29.0697 SYP
100 MGF58.1394 SYP
500 MGF290.697 SYP
1,000 MGF581.394 SYP
5,000 MGF2,906.97 SYP
10,000 MGF5,813.94 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to Malagasy Franc

syp
SYP
mgf
MGF
1 SYP1.72 MGF
5 SYP8.60002 MGF
10 SYP17.2 MGF
25 SYP43.0001 MGF
50 SYP86.0002 MGF
100 SYP172 MGF
500 SYP860.002 MGF
1,000 SYP1,720 MGF
5,000 SYP8,600.02 MGF
10,000 SYP17,200 MGF

MGF to SYP Chart

1 MGF = 0 SYP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.92402.9932
Low
2.81812.8181
Average
2.90272.9295
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

More Syrian Pound info

