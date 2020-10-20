1 Malagasy Franc =
0.581394 Syrian Pounds
1 SYP = 1.72000 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
SYP
|1 MGF
|0.581394 SYP
|5 MGF
|2.90697 SYP
|10 MGF
|5.81394 SYP
|25 MGF
|14.5349 SYP
|50 MGF
|29.0697 SYP
|100 MGF
|58.1394 SYP
|500 MGF
|290.697 SYP
|1,000 MGF
|581.394 SYP
|5,000 MGF
|2,906.97 SYP
|10,000 MGF
|5,813.94 SYP
1 MGF = 0 SYP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.9240
|2.9932
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.8181
|2.8181
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|2.9027
|2.9295
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.More Syrian Pound info
