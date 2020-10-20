1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0010172988 Sao Tomean Dobras
1 STN = 982.995 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
STN
|1 MGF
|0.0010173 STN
|5 MGF
|0.00508649 STN
|10 MGF
|0.010173 STN
|25 MGF
|0.0254325 STN
|50 MGF
|0.0508649 STN
|100 MGF
|0.10173 STN
|500 MGF
|0.508649 STN
|1,000 MGF
|1.0173 STN
|5,000 MGF
|5.08649 STN
|10,000 MGF
|10.173 STN
1 MGF = 0 STN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0052069
|0.0053151
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0050010
|0.0050010
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0051200
|0.0051592
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.86%
|0.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.More Sao Tomean Dobra info
