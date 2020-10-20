1 MGF to SOS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Somali Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.025524606 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 39.1779 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Somali Shilling

1 MGF0.0255246 SOS
5 MGF0.127623 SOS
10 MGF0.255246 SOS
25 MGF0.638115 SOS
50 MGF1.27623 SOS
100 MGF2.55246 SOS
500 MGF12.7623 SOS
1,000 MGF25.5246 SOS
5,000 MGF127.623 SOS
10,000 MGF255.246 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Malagasy Franc

1 SOS39.1779 MGF
5 SOS195.889 MGF
10 SOS391.779 MGF
25 SOS979.447 MGF
50 SOS1,958.89 MGF
100 SOS3,917.79 MGF
500 SOS19,588.9 MGF
1,000 SOS39,177.9 MGF
5,000 SOS195,889 MGF
10,000 SOS391,779 MGF

MGF to SOS Chart

1 MGF = 0 SOS

1 Malagasy Franc to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.128930.13210
Low
0.123600.12360
Average
0.127450.12859
Volatility
0.61%0.49%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

