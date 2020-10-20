1 Malagasy Franc =
0.025524606 Somali Shillings
1 SOS = 39.1779 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SOS
|1 MGF
|0.0255246 SOS
|5 MGF
|0.127623 SOS
|10 MGF
|0.255246 SOS
|25 MGF
|0.638115 SOS
|50 MGF
|1.27623 SOS
|100 MGF
|2.55246 SOS
|500 MGF
|12.7623 SOS
|1,000 MGF
|25.5246 SOS
|5,000 MGF
|127.623 SOS
|10,000 MGF
|255.246 SOS
1 MGF = 0 SOS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12893
|0.13210
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12360
|0.12360
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.12745
|0.12859
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.More Somali Shilling info
