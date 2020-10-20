1 MGF to SIT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Slovenian Tolars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0099566038 Slovenian Tolars

1 SIT = 100.436 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

SIT replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Slovenian Tolar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 18:58 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Slovenian Tolar

mgf
MGF
sit
SIT
1 MGF0.0099566 SIT
5 MGF0.049783 SIT
10 MGF0.099566 SIT
25 MGF0.248915 SIT
50 MGF0.49783 SIT
100 MGF0.99566 SIT
500 MGF4.9783 SIT
1,000 MGF9.9566 SIT
5,000 MGF49.783 SIT
10,000 MGF99.566 SIT

Convert Slovenian Tolar to Malagasy Franc

sit
SIT
mgf
MGF
1 SIT100.436 MGF
5 SIT502.179 MGF
10 SIT1,004.36 MGF
25 SIT2,510.9 MGF
50 SIT5,021.79 MGF
100 SIT10,043.6 MGF
500 SIT50,217.9 MGF
1,000 SIT100,436 MGF
5,000 SIT502,179 MGF
10,000 SIT1,004,360 MGF

MGF to SIT Chart

1 MGF = 0 SIT

1 Malagasy Franc to Slovenian Tolar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sit

SIT - Slovenian Tolar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovenian Tolar exchange rate is the SIT to USD rate. The currency code for Slovenian Tolars is SIT.

, ratings