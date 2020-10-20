1 MGF to SDD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sudanese Dinars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

2.6996125 Sudanese Dinars

1 SDD = 0.370424 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

SDD replaced by SDG

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 18:58 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Dinar

mgf
MGF
sdd
SDD
1 MGF2.69961 SDD
5 MGF13.4981 SDD
10 MGF26.9961 SDD
25 MGF67.4903 SDD
50 MGF134.981 SDD
100 MGF269.961 SDD
500 MGF1,349.81 SDD
1,000 MGF2,699.61 SDD
5,000 MGF13,498.1 SDD
10,000 MGF26,996.1 SDD

Convert Sudanese Dinar to Malagasy Franc

sdd
SDD
mgf
MGF
1 SDD0.370424 MGF
5 SDD1.85212 MGF
10 SDD3.70424 MGF
25 SDD9.26059 MGF
50 SDD18.5212 MGF
100 SDD37.0424 MGF
500 SDD185.212 MGF
1,000 SDD370.424 MGF
5,000 SDD1,852.12 MGF
10,000 SDD3,704.24 MGF

MGF to SDD Chart

1 MGF = 0 SDD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.134820.13764
Low
0.130260.12915
Average
0.132730.13387
Volatility
1.15%1.09%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sdd

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

