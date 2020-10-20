1 MGF to RSD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Serbian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0048532374 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 206.048 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Serbian Dinar

mgf
MGF
rsd
RSD
1 MGF0.00485324 RSD
5 MGF0.0242662 RSD
10 MGF0.0485324 RSD
25 MGF0.121331 RSD
50 MGF0.242662 RSD
100 MGF0.485324 RSD
500 MGF2.42662 RSD
1,000 MGF4.85324 RSD
5,000 MGF24.2662 RSD
10,000 MGF48.5324 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Malagasy Franc

rsd
RSD
mgf
MGF
1 RSD206.048 MGF
5 RSD1,030.24 MGF
10 RSD2,060.48 MGF
25 RSD5,151.2 MGF
50 RSD10,302.4 MGF
100 RSD20,604.8 MGF
500 RSD103,024 MGF
1,000 RSD206,048 MGF
5,000 RSD1,030,240 MGF
10,000 RSD2,060,480 MGF

MGF to RSD Chart

1 MGF = 0 RSD

1 Malagasy Franc to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0246180.025212
Low
0.0235070.023507
Average
0.0243060.024517
Volatility
0.72%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

