1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.33684923 Paraguayan Guarani

1 PYG = 2.96869 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Paraguayan Guarani conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Paraguayan Guarani

mgf
MGF
pyg
PYG
1 MGF0.336849 PYG
5 MGF1.68425 PYG
10 MGF3.36849 PYG
25 MGF8.42123 PYG
50 MGF16.8425 PYG
100 MGF33.6849 PYG
500 MGF168.425 PYG
1,000 MGF336.849 PYG
5,000 MGF1,684.25 PYG
10,000 MGF3,368.49 PYG

Convert Paraguayan Guarani to Malagasy Franc

pyg
PYG
mgf
MGF
1 PYG2.96869 MGF
5 PYG14.8434 MGF
10 PYG29.6869 MGF
25 PYG74.2172 MGF
50 PYG148.434 MGF
100 PYG296.869 MGF
500 PYG1,484.34 MGF
1,000 PYG2,968.69 MGF
5,000 PYG14,843.4 MGF
10,000 PYG29,686.9 MGF

MGF to PYG Chart

1 MGF = 0 PYG

1 Malagasy Franc to Paraguayan Guarani stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.69401.7090
Low
1.63011.6301
Average
1.68151.6856
Volatility
0.62%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

pyg

PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.

