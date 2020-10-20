1 MGF to NAD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Namibian Dollars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00081851716 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 1,221.72 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Namibian Dollar

1 MGF0.000818517 NAD
5 MGF0.00409259 NAD
10 MGF0.00818517 NAD
25 MGF0.0204629 NAD
50 MGF0.0409259 NAD
100 MGF0.0818517 NAD
500 MGF0.409259 NAD
1,000 MGF0.818517 NAD
5,000 MGF4.09259 NAD
10,000 MGF8.18517 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

1 NAD1,221.72 MGF
5 NAD6,108.61 MGF
10 NAD12,217.2 MGF
25 NAD30,543 MGF
50 NAD61,086.1 MGF
100 NAD122,172 MGF
500 NAD610,861 MGF
1,000 NAD1,221,720 MGF
5,000 NAD6,108,610 MGF
10,000 NAD12,217,200 MGF

MGF to NAD Chart

1 MGF = 0 NAD

1 Malagasy Franc to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00424010.0043887
Low
0.00399360.0039936
Average
0.00410570.0041806
Volatility
1.08%0.90%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings