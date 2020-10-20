1 MGF to MZN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mozambican Meticais

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0028602667 Mozambican Meticais

1 MZN = 349.618 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical

mgf
MGF
mzn
MZN
1 MGF0.00286027 MZN
5 MGF0.0143013 MZN
10 MGF0.0286027 MZN
25 MGF0.0715067 MZN
50 MGF0.143013 MZN
100 MGF0.286027 MZN
500 MGF1.43013 MZN
1,000 MGF2.86027 MZN
5,000 MGF14.3013 MZN
10,000 MGF28.6027 MZN

Convert Mozambican Metical to Malagasy Franc

mzn
MZN
mgf
MGF
1 MZN349.618 MGF
5 MZN1,748.09 MGF
10 MZN3,496.18 MGF
25 MZN8,740.44 MGF
50 MZN17,480.9 MGF
100 MZN34,961.8 MGF
500 MZN174,809 MGF
1,000 MZN349,618 MGF
5,000 MZN1,748,090 MGF
10,000 MZN3,496,180 MGF

MGF to MZN Chart

1 MGF = 0 MZN

1 Malagasy Franc to Mozambican Metical stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0143270.014772
Low
0.0138430.013843
Average
0.0142240.014369
Volatility
0.51%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mzn

MZN - Mozambican Metical

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.

, ratings