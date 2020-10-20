1 MGF to MTL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Maltese Liri

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000017780043 Maltese Liri

1 MTL = 56,242.8 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Maltese Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Maltese Lira

mgf
MGF
mtl
MTL
1 MGF0.00001778 MTL
5 MGF0.0000889002 MTL
10 MGF0.0001778 MTL
25 MGF0.000444501 MTL
50 MGF0.000889002 MTL
100 MGF0.001778 MTL
500 MGF0.00889002 MTL
1,000 MGF0.01778 MTL
5,000 MGF0.0889002 MTL
10,000 MGF0.1778 MTL

Convert Maltese Lira to Malagasy Franc

mtl
MTL
mgf
MGF
1 MTL56,242.8 MGF
5 MTL281,214 MGF
10 MTL562,428 MGF
25 MTL1,406,070 MGF
50 MTL2,812,140 MGF
100 MTL5,624,280 MGF
500 MTL28,121,400 MGF
1,000 MTL56,242,800 MGF
5,000 MTL281,214,000 MGF
10,000 MTL562,428,000 MGF

MGF to MTL Chart

1 MGF = 0 MTL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Maltese Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

