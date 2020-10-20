1 Malagasy Franc =
0.017745367 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 56.3527 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.017745367 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 56.3527 MGF
MGF
MRO
|1 MGF
|0.0177454 MRO
|5 MGF
|0.0887268 MRO
|10 MGF
|0.177454 MRO
|25 MGF
|0.443634 MRO
|50 MGF
|0.887268 MRO
|100 MGF
|1.77454 MRO
|500 MGF
|8.87268 MRO
|1,000 MGF
|17.7454 MRO
|5,000 MGF
|88.7268 MRO
|10,000 MGF
|177.454 MRO
1 MGF = 0 MRO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0088777
|0.0091892
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0085826
|0.0085826
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0088008
|0.0089224
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings