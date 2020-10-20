1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000003452378505 Chainlink
1 LINK = 289,655 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
LINK
|1 MGF
|0.00000345238 LINK
|5 MGF
|0.0000172619 LINK
|10 MGF
|0.0000345238 LINK
|25 MGF
|0.0000863095 LINK
|50 MGF
|0.000172619 LINK
|100 MGF
|0.000345238 LINK
|500 MGF
|0.00172619 LINK
|1,000 MGF
|0.00345238 LINK
|5,000 MGF
|0.0172619 LINK
|10,000 MGF
|0.0345238 LINK
LINK
MGF
|1 LINK
|289,655 MGF
|5 LINK
|1,448,280 MGF
|10 LINK
|2,896,550 MGF
|25 LINK
|7,241,380 MGF
|50 LINK
|14,482,800 MGF
|100 LINK
|28,965,500 MGF
|500 LINK
|144,828,000 MGF
|1,000 LINK
|289,655,000 MGF
|5,000 LINK
|1,448,280,000 MGF
|10,000 LINK
|2,896,550,000 MGF
1 MGF = 0 LINK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000016934
|0.000017386
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000012604
|0.000012029
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000015046
|0.000014880
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.29%
|4.08%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.More Chainlink info
