1 Malagasy Franc =
0.020352409 Comorian Francs
1 KMF = 49.1342 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KMF
|1 MGF
|0.0203524 KMF
|5 MGF
|0.101762 KMF
|10 MGF
|0.203524 KMF
|25 MGF
|0.50881 KMF
|50 MGF
|1.01762 KMF
|100 MGF
|2.03524 KMF
|500 MGF
|10.1762 KMF
|1,000 MGF
|20.3524 KMF
|5,000 MGF
|101.762 KMF
|10,000 MGF
|203.524 KMF
1 MGF = 0 KMF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.10344
|0.10583
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.098812
|0.098812
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.10215
|0.10298
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Comorian Franc exchange rate is the KMF to USD rate. The currency code for Comorian Francs is KMF. The currency symbol is CF.More Comorian Franc info
