1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0011059487 Honduran Lempiras
1 HNL = 904.201 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
HNL
|1 MGF
|0.00110595 HNL
|5 MGF
|0.00552974 HNL
|10 MGF
|0.0110595 HNL
|25 MGF
|0.0276487 HNL
|50 MGF
|0.0552974 HNL
|100 MGF
|0.110595 HNL
|500 MGF
|0.552974 HNL
|1,000 MGF
|1.10595 HNL
|5,000 MGF
|5.52974 HNL
|10,000 MGF
|11.0595 HNL
1 MGF = 0 HNL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0055574
|0.0056749
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0053652
|0.0053652
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0055196
|0.0055653
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.More Honduran Lempira info
