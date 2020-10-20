1 MGF to FIM - Convert Malagasy Francs to Finnish Markkaa

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00024580584 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 4,068.25 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:40 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Finnish Markka

mgf
MGF
fim
FIM
1 MGF0.000245806 FIM
5 MGF0.00122903 FIM
10 MGF0.00245806 FIM
25 MGF0.00614515 FIM
50 MGF0.0122903 FIM
100 MGF0.0245806 FIM
500 MGF0.122903 FIM
1,000 MGF0.245806 FIM
5,000 MGF1.22903 FIM
10,000 MGF2.45806 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Malagasy Franc

fim
FIM
mgf
MGF
1 FIM4,068.25 MGF
5 FIM20,341.3 MGF
10 FIM40,682.5 MGF
25 FIM101,706 MGF
50 FIM203,413 MGF
100 FIM406,825 MGF
500 FIM2,034,130 MGF
1,000 FIM4,068,250 MGF
5,000 FIM20,341,300 MGF
10,000 FIM40,682,500 MGF

MGF to FIM Chart

1 MGF = 0 FIM

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

