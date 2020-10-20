1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00067105636 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 1,490.19 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ERN
|1 MGF
|0.000671056 ERN
|5 MGF
|0.00335528 ERN
|10 MGF
|0.00671056 ERN
|25 MGF
|0.0167764 ERN
|50 MGF
|0.0335528 ERN
|100 MGF
|0.0671056 ERN
|500 MGF
|0.335528 ERN
|1,000 MGF
|0.671056 ERN
|5,000 MGF
|3.35528 ERN
|10,000 MGF
|6.71056 ERN
1 MGF = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033754
|0.0034532
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032513
|0.0032513
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0033499
|0.0033801
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
