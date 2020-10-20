1 MGF to BYN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Belarusian Rubles

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00014626447 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 6,836.93 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:38 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble

mgf
MGF
byn
BYN
1 MGF0.000146264 BYN
5 MGF0.000731322 BYN
10 MGF0.00146264 BYN
25 MGF0.00365661 BYN
50 MGF0.00731322 BYN
100 MGF0.0146264 BYN
500 MGF0.0731322 BYN
1,000 MGF0.146264 BYN
5,000 MGF0.731322 BYN
10,000 MGF1.46264 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Malagasy Franc

byn
BYN
mgf
MGF
1 BYN6,836.93 MGF
5 BYN34,184.7 MGF
10 BYN68,369.3 MGF
25 BYN170,923 MGF
50 BYN341,847 MGF
100 BYN683,693 MGF
500 BYN3,418,470 MGF
1,000 BYN6,836,930 MGF
5,000 BYN34,184,700 MGF
10,000 BYN68,369,300 MGF

MGF to BYN Chart

1 MGF = 0 BYN

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000736270.00075280
Low
0.000708770.00070877
Average
0.000730520.00073706
Volatility
0.56%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

