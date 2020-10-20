1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000087371938 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars
1 BBD = 11,445.3 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BBD
|1 MGF
|0.0000873719 BBD
|5 MGF
|0.00043686 BBD
|10 MGF
|0.000873719 BBD
|25 MGF
|0.0021843 BBD
|50 MGF
|0.0043686 BBD
|100 MGF
|0.00873719 BBD
|500 MGF
|0.043686 BBD
|1,000 MGF
|0.0873719 BBD
|5,000 MGF
|0.43686 BBD
|10,000 MGF
|0.873719 BBD
1 MGF = 0 BBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00044149
|0.00045047
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00043432
|0.00043350
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00043731
|0.00044284
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.55%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info
