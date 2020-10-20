1 MGF to AOA - Convert Malagasy Francs to Angolan Kwanzas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.039182612 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 25.5215 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:36 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Angolan Kwanza

mgf
MGF
aoa
AOA
1 MGF0.0391826 AOA
5 MGF0.195913 AOA
10 MGF0.391826 AOA
25 MGF0.979565 AOA
50 MGF1.95913 AOA
100 MGF3.91826 AOA
500 MGF19.5913 AOA
1,000 MGF39.1826 AOA
5,000 MGF195.913 AOA
10,000 MGF391.826 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Malagasy Franc

aoa
AOA
mgf
MGF
1 AOA25.5215 MGF
5 AOA127.608 MGF
10 AOA255.215 MGF
25 AOA638.038 MGF
50 AOA1,276.08 MGF
100 AOA2,552.15 MGF
500 AOA12,760.8 MGF
1,000 AOA25,521.5 MGF
5,000 AOA127,608 MGF
10,000 AOA255,215 MGF

MGF to AOA Chart

1 MGF = 0 AOA

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.194390.19463
Low
0.188820.18774
Average
0.192380.19166
Volatility
0.91%0.78%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

More Angolan Kwanza info

