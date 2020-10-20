1 MGF to ALL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Albanian Leke

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0040734265 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 245.494 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:48 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Albanian Lek

mgf
MGF
all
ALL
1 MGF0.00407343 ALL
5 MGF0.0203671 ALL
10 MGF0.0407343 ALL
25 MGF0.101836 ALL
50 MGF0.203671 ALL
100 MGF0.407343 ALL
500 MGF2.03671 ALL
1,000 MGF4.07343 ALL
5,000 MGF20.3671 ALL
10,000 MGF40.7343 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Malagasy Franc

all
ALL
mgf
MGF
1 ALL245.494 MGF
5 ALL1,227.47 MGF
10 ALL2,454.94 MGF
25 ALL6,137.34 MGF
50 ALL12,274.7 MGF
100 ALL24,549.4 MGF
500 ALL122,747 MGF
1,000 ALL245,494 MGF
5,000 ALL1,227,470 MGF
10,000 ALL2,454,940 MGF

MGF to ALL Chart

1 MGF = 0 ALL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0209250.021259
Low
0.0201620.020162
Average
0.0206070.020822
Volatility
0.89%0.62%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

More Albanian Lek info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings