1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0040734265 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 245.494 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
ALL
|1 MGF
|0.00407343 ALL
|5 MGF
|0.0203671 ALL
|10 MGF
|0.0407343 ALL
|25 MGF
|0.101836 ALL
|50 MGF
|0.203671 ALL
|100 MGF
|0.407343 ALL
|500 MGF
|2.03671 ALL
|1,000 MGF
|4.07343 ALL
|5,000 MGF
|20.3671 ALL
|10,000 MGF
|40.7343 ALL
1 MGF = 0 ALL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020925
|0.021259
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020162
|0.020162
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.020607
|0.020822
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.89%
|0.62%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.More Albanian Lek info
