1 LAK to ZMW - Convert Lao Kips to Zambian Kwacha

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0011030643 Zambian Kwacha

1 ZMW = 906.565 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha

lak
LAK
zmw
ZMW
1 LAK0.00110373 ZMW
5 LAK0.00551863 ZMW
10 LAK0.0110373 ZMW
25 LAK0.0275931 ZMW
50 LAK0.0551863 ZMW
100 LAK0.110373 ZMW
500 LAK0.551863 ZMW
1,000 LAK1.10373 ZMW
5,000 LAK5.51863 ZMW
10,000 LAK11.0373 ZMW

Convert Zambian Kwacha to Lao Kip

zmw
ZMW
lak
LAK
1 ZMW906.022 LAK
5 ZMW4,530.11 LAK
10 ZMW9,060.22 LAK
25 ZMW22,650.6 LAK
50 ZMW45,301.1 LAK
100 ZMW90,602.2 LAK
500 ZMW453,011 LAK
1,000 ZMW906,022 LAK
5,000 ZMW4,530,110 LAK
10,000 ZMW9,060,220 LAK

LAK to ZMW Chart

1 LAK = 0 ZMW

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Zambian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00123880.0012802
Low
0.00108630.0010863
Average
0.00117990.0012056
Volatility
1.41%1.84%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
zmw

ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMW. The currency symbol is ZK.

More Zambian Kwacha info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings