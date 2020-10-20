1 LAK to YER - Convert Lao Kips to Yemeni Rials

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.011293339 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 88.5478 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:27 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Yemeni Rial

lak
LAK
yer
YER
1 LAK0.0112933 YER
5 LAK0.0564667 YER
10 LAK0.112933 YER
25 LAK0.282333 YER
50 LAK0.564667 YER
100 LAK1.12933 YER
500 LAK5.64667 YER
1,000 LAK11.2933 YER
5,000 LAK56.4667 YER
10,000 LAK112.933 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Lao Kip

yer
YER
lak
LAK
1 YER88.5478 LAK
5 YER442.739 LAK
10 YER885.478 LAK
25 YER2,213.69 LAK
50 YER4,427.39 LAK
100 YER8,854.78 LAK
500 YER44,273.9 LAK
1,000 YER88,547.8 LAK
5,000 YER442,739 LAK
10,000 YER885,478 LAK

LAK to YER Chart

1 LAK = 0 YER

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0116610.011926
Low
0.0112800.011280
Average
0.0114660.011636
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings