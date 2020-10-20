1 Lao Kip =
0.00010055301 Ripple
1 XRP = 9,945.00 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
XRP
|1 LAK
|0.000100553 XRP
|5 LAK
|0.000502765 XRP
|10 LAK
|0.00100553 XRP
|25 LAK
|0.00251383 XRP
|50 LAK
|0.00502765 XRP
|100 LAK
|0.0100553 XRP
|500 LAK
|0.0502765 XRP
|1,000 LAK
|0.100553 XRP
|5,000 LAK
|0.502765 XRP
|10,000 LAK
|1.00553 XRP
1 LAK = 0 XRP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000097276
|0.000097276
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000088467
|0.000076558
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000093724
|0.000090246
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.83%
|2.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.More Ripple info
