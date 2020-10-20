1 Lao Kip =
0.000000045092715 Platinum Ounces
1 XPT = 22,176,500 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
XPT
|1 LAK
|0.0000000450927 XPT
|5 LAK
|0.000000225464 XPT
|10 LAK
|0.000000450927 XPT
|25 LAK
|0.00000112732 XPT
|50 LAK
|0.00000225464 XPT
|100 LAK
|0.00000450927 XPT
|500 LAK
|0.0000225464 XPT
|1,000 LAK
|0.0000450927 XPT
|5,000 LAK
|0.000225464 XPT
|10,000 LAK
|0.000450927 XPT
1 LAK = 0 XPT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000051800
|0.000000052700
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000044800
|0.000000043400
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000047700
|0.000000048600
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.01%
|5.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.More Platinum Ounce info
