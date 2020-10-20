1 LAK to XOF - Convert Lao Kips to CFA Francs

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.027542734 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 36.3072 LAK

Lao Kip to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:52 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to CFA Franc

lak
LAK
xof
XOF
1 LAK0.0275427 XOF
5 LAK0.137714 XOF
10 LAK0.275427 XOF
25 LAK0.688568 XOF
50 LAK1.37714 XOF
100 LAK2.75427 XOF
500 LAK13.7714 XOF
1,000 LAK27.5427 XOF
5,000 LAK137.714 XOF
10,000 LAK275.427 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Lao Kip

xof
XOF
lak
LAK
1 XOF36.3072 LAK
5 XOF181.536 LAK
10 XOF363.072 LAK
25 XOF907.68 LAK
50 XOF1,815.36 LAK
100 XOF3,630.72 LAK
500 XOF18,153.6 LAK
1,000 XOF36,307.2 LAK
5,000 XOF181,536 LAK
10,000 XOF363,072 LAK

LAK to XOF Chart

1 LAK = 0 XOF

1 Lao Kip to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0283410.029209
Low
0.0274310.027431
Average
0.0279390.028329
Volatility
0.53%0.57%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

